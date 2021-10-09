Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Solihull substitute Danny Newton scores late on as they beat King’s Lynn

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 5.42pm
Danny Newton earned Solihull all three points at King’s Lynn (Joe Giddens/PA)
Substitute Danny Newton scored late to earn Solihull a 1-0 victory at King’s Lynn.

Joe Sbarra came close to opening the scoring for Solihull in the 24th minute when his strike from range was tipped over by Paul Jones.

King’s Lynn’s Ethan Coleman was unable to trouble Ryan Boot with his free kick late in the first half, sending his 30-yard effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Boot was called into action once again in the 51st minute, tipping Ross Barrows’ fine strike behind for a corner.

Michael Clunan went close for King’s Lynn 15 minutes before the end but it was Newton, who only stepped off the bench in the 80th minute, who earned the visitors all three points four minutes before the end.

