Solihull substitute Danny Newton scores late on as they beat King’s Lynn

An error occurred. Please try again.

Substitute Danny Newton scored late to earn Solihull a 1-0 victory at King’s Lynn.

Joe Sbarra came close to opening the scoring for Solihull in the 24th minute when his strike from range was tipped over by Paul Jones.

King’s Lynn’s Ethan Coleman was unable to trouble Ryan Boot with his free kick late in the first half, sending his 30-yard effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Boot was called into action once again in the 51st minute, tipping Ross Barrows’ fine strike behind for a corner.

Michael Clunan went close for King’s Lynn 15 minutes before the end but it was Newton, who only stepped off the bench in the 80th minute, who earned the visitors all three points four minutes before the end.