Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jack Muldoon and Alex Pattison bag braces as Harrogate hit Scunthorpe for six

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 5.46pm
Alex Pattison starred for Harrogate (Richard Sellers/PA)
Alex Pattison starred for Harrogate (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jack Muldoon and Alex Pattison both scored twice as a record Harrogate league crowd of 3,180 were treated to a 6-1 thrashing of basement club Scunthorpe.

Braces from Muldoon and Pattison, as well as a Jack Diamond strike, saw Town lead 5-0 at the break and, although Harry Davis replied in the second half, Danilo Orsi’s penalty wrapped up the rout.

Centre-backs Connor Hall and Will Smith both had headers cleared off the line before the hosts forged into an inevitable lead in the eighth minute, with Muldoon nodding in from three yards after Ryan Fallowfield’s header from Diamond’s left-wing cross had crashed against the underside of the crossbar.

Further goals were then added a minute either side of the quarter-hour mark.

First, excellent harrying by Diamond in his own half left Devarn Green and Ross Millen on their backsides and, on the counter, Muldoon fed Pattison who drilled a low shot past Rory Watson from 12 yards.

Diamond then got in on the act himself, cutting in from the left before drilling an edge-of-the-box strike into the bottom corner, before the on-loan Sunderland winger turned provider again for the next goal, driving down the right flank on another rapid home break and squaring to Pattison – one of three unmarked players in the Scunthorpe box – to find the net from seven yards.

Rampant Harrogate went on to make it 5-0 in first-half stoppage time when Pattison hoisted a ball into the box from the left wing and Muldoon beat Watson with an eight-yard header.

Davis headed in a left-wing Alfie Beestin cross for the visitors in the 79th minute but, after Lewis Thompson had dragged Simon Power down in the box to earn a second yellow, Orsi fired the resulting penalty in off Watson’s right-hand post, concluding the sorriest of afternoons for Scunthorpe, who have won just one of their last 24 matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier