Altrincham get back on winning trail with victory over Maidenhead

Altrincham returned to winning ways in the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 victory over struggling Maidenhead.

The opening goal came in the 56th minute from Matty Kosylo, who was teed up by Shaun Densmore and Dan Mooney, and produced a fine finish.

Maidenhead responded well and almost equalised shortly afterwards through Reece Smith but it was Altrincham who finished the stronger and Tom Peers netted in injury time.

The Robins lost to leaders Grimsby in their last match but this was their sixth win from nine games, while Maidenhead have now lost six of their 10 matches.