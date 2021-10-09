Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wycombe race out of the blocks in win over Gillingham

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 5.50pm
Garath McCleary opened the scoring (Tess Derry/PA)
Midfielder Brandon Hanlan scored against his old club as two early goals helped high-flying Wycombe to a 2-0 victory against Gillingham.

The Chairboys moved up to second in League One after Garath McCleary and Hanlan both struck in the first seven minutes.

But the struggling Gills had their chances at Adams Park, with Vadaine Oliver missing a penalty just past the half-hour mark.

Wycombe were ahead inside two minutes, as McCleary got on the end of Sam Vokes’ flick before beating defender Max Ehmer and firing his shot in at the near post.

It was soon 2-0 as Curtis Thompson’s shot ricocheted into the path of Hanlan, who finished under Gills goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

Gillingham had a golden chance to get back in it when Kyle Dempsey was brought down in the area by Josh Scowen but, after a long wait, Oliver blazed his spot-kick over.

Chairboys goalkeeper David Stockdale prevented an Anthony Stewart own goal after the break, while Hanlan almost added a third for the hosts when his deflected effort struck a post.

