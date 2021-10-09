Wycombe race out of the blocks in win over Gillingham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Midfielder Brandon Hanlan scored against his old club as two early goals helped high-flying Wycombe to a 2-0 victory against Gillingham.

The Chairboys moved up to second in League One after Garath McCleary and Hanlan both struck in the first seven minutes.

But the struggling Gills had their chances at Adams Park, with Vadaine Oliver missing a penalty just past the half-hour mark.

Wycombe were ahead inside two minutes, as McCleary got on the end of Sam Vokes’ flick before beating defender Max Ehmer and firing his shot in at the near post.

It was soon 2-0 as Curtis Thompson’s shot ricocheted into the path of Hanlan, who finished under Gills goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

Gillingham had a golden chance to get back in it when Kyle Dempsey was brought down in the area by Josh Scowen but, after a long wait, Oliver blazed his spot-kick over.

Chairboys goalkeeper David Stockdale prevented an Anthony Stewart own goal after the break, while Hanlan almost added a third for the hosts when his deflected effort struck a post.