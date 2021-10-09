Omar Beckles scores equaliser as Leyton Orient draw at Barrow

An error occurred. Please try again.

Omar Beckles equalised for Leyton Orient as they drew 1-1 at Barrow – who were denied a first league win over their visitors since 1969.

Defender Beckles netted his third goal of the season after 69 minutes to cancel out Robbie Gotts’ 47th-minute opener.

Leeds loanee Gotts, who scored against Orient for Salford last season, ran on to Remeao Hutton’s pass to open his goal account for the Bluebirds.

His strike set up Mark Cooper’s side for a possible third successive league win and a return to the top seven.

Keeper Paul Farman’s superb save to deny Theo Archibald protected Barrow’s lead in this hard-fought contest.

Barrow almost went further in front when Gotts played in Patrick Brough, whose drive thumped the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Beckles scrambled in the equaliser after Theo Archibald’s corner.

And Kenny Jackett’s side might have snatched victory only for Farman to deny Archibald for a third time in the game.