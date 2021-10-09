Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Wilkinson leaves it late as Walsall sink Salford

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 5.58pm
Conor Wilkinson snatched victory for Walsall (Tess Derry/PA)
Conor Wilkinson snatched victory for Walsall (Tess Derry/PA)

Conor Wilkinson came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner as Walsall beat Salford 2-1 to ease away from the relegation zone.

Kieran Phillips put the Saddlers ahead after 29 seconds but Ash Eastham levelled for Salford before Wilkinson struck five minutes into time added on.

Phillips gave Walsall the perfect start as he raced 40 yards unchallenged before scuffing the ball past Tom King and into the bottom corner.

The home side threatened a second just before half-time but King saved well from Brendan Kiernan.

Walsall could have had a penalty as Joss Labadie was clattered by Jordan Turnbull but referee Trevor Kettle played on as the ball fell to George Miller, who was foiled one-on-one by King.

King kept Salford in it after the break, saving a Phillips snapshot and Emmanuel Osadebe’s 20-yard free-kick before Eastham nodded Salford level against the run of play from Ash Hunter’s 77th-minute inswinging corner.

However, Wilkinson – making his return after six weeks out with a hamstring injury – cut inside and drilled home left-footed at the near post to push Walsall up to 19th.

