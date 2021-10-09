I’m absolutely delighted – Matt Gray in seventh heaven after Sutton win thriller

An error occurred. Please try again.

Delighted Sutton boss Matt Gray praised his side’s attitude after they clinched a famous 4-3 comeback win against in-form Port Vale.

The hosts did not lead until the bitter end as Coby Rowe rifled home a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure a fifth straight win at Gander Green Lane.

“The response and the attitude of these players has never been in question since I’ve come to the club,” said Gray.

“To turn it around and win 4-3… I’m absolutely delighted.

“I’m really pleased because we’ve been on the end of a couple of results we didn’t deserve this season.

“We’ve got one where I thought a draw was probably a fair result but we’ve managed to nick a win.

“We got done on the opening day of the season by a late goal and I thought we should have got something against Forest Green and we didn’t.

“I think it’s swings and roundabouts and we’ve got our late winner today.

“I wasn’t pleased with our start, there were a few basic and sloppy things which slipped into our game.

“We were deservedly 2-0 down but we responded well and I was pleased with the half-time scoreline.

“And to go on and win it, I’m absolutely delighted.”

Michael Smith and Jamie Proctor put Vale two goals ahead within seven first-half minutes. Rob Milsom pulled one back before the break and Ben Garrity’s unfortunate own goal saw the hosts level.

Tom Conlon seemingly grabbed the visitors a fifth straight league win with 12 minutes to go but Will Randall headed home an 87th-minute equaliser before Rowe’s dramatic winner.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke was understandably frustrated.

He said: “We’ve got to take our medicine.

“Last week we got an injury-time winner and this week it’s them going mad in the changing room after one of their own.

“It’s one of those things and we have to take that on the chin like you have to in this game. We’ll go again.

“I’m very frustrated, I’m a frustrated man. One or two things go against us, a few decisions but you have to deal with that.

“We had to defend the ball better in the box.

“It’s League Two and we’ll come again.

“They scored with a deflection just before half time and that gives them a boost.

“You’re going to lose games throughout the course of the season, we understand that.

“Like I said to the players, they can’t be too despondent because they’ve been on a great run. It’s about how they react from here.”