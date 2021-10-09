Barrow boss Mark Cooper has mixed emotions after draw with Leyton Orient

Barrow boss Mark Cooper was left with mixed emotions after the Bluebirds missed the chance to claim a third successive league win.

Robbie Gotts scored his first goal since joining on loan from Leeds after 47 minutes.

But his strike was cancelled out by Omar Beckles’ third goal of the campaign 22 minutes later.

Patrick Brough hit the crossbar for the home side, who drop down to 11th despite a deserved point.

“When you go in front you want to try and see it through,” said Cooper. “But we weren’t able to do that and got caught from a set-piece.

“We didn’t play as well today and we got caught up in a scrap. We didn’t get the ball down and panicked.

“We went too long and we gave Orient too many chances to stick the ball in our box by not keeping hold of it.

“But it was another battling performance and if you can’t win, don’t lose. Those 13-14 players have had a right go again.

“There is no right or wrong way to play football. Orient are really effective at what they do but if we get away from what we do and make the game a percentage game, we usually come out on the wrong side of it.”

Gotts won home man of the match honours for his performance and Cooper said: “Robbie has been outstanding since he came through the door.



“He is already a very good player in a team of good players that are playing above their level at the minute.”



Orient have now gone three league games without a win but manager Kenny Jackett is not too despondent.



“We responded well to going a goal down and it was our best spell from then on,” he said.



“We had another enough chances after they scored to win the game. Theo Archibald had four excellent chances and their keeper has made some good saves.



“It took us a while to get going. There wasn’t much in the first half, one way or another.



“They got the first goal but it was a good response even though we want to try and start games like that.



“Defensively, we have been pretty solid. But my focus at the moment is going the other way. The opportunities and chances we created from going 1-0 down was very good.



“I am pleased with that but we take a draw because it was an even game. As a side, I think there is more to come.”