Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sports stars past and present supporting Tyson Fury – Saturday’s sporting social

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 8.45pm Updated: October 9 2021, 8.56pm
Tyson Fury is preparing to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tyson Fury is preparing to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 9.

Boxing

Tyson Fury prepared for Deontay Wilder in WWE style.

Fury had plenty of support.

Actions speak louder than words.

Football

Premier League teams were missing it.

Manchester United paid tribute to Marcus Rashford after his honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester.

Liverpool’s stars gave their thoughts for Black History Month.

Just N’Golo Kante picking up the pieces as always.

Happy birthday!

Cricket

Shikha Pandey produced a stunning delivery to bowl Australia’s Alyssa Healy.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton for pole or a pole dance?

Charles Leclerc was pleased to start from third on the grid.

George Russell spun out of final practice.

Fun and games for Mick Schumacher in PF3.

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were pleased with their qualifying results.

Tennis

Murray x Swiatek.

American football

The NFL came to London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]