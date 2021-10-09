Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England make case for the defence after setting new clean sheets record

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 10.04pm
Jordan Pickford has helmed a record-breaking England backline (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jordan Pickford has helmed a record-breaking England backline (Mike Egerton/PA)

England set a national record with their 12th clean sheet of 2021 as they beat Andorra 5-0 in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier.

Defence has been the bedrock of England’s success under Gareth Southgate and in terms of clean sheets, this side have now surpassed Gordon Banks and company’s total in the World Cup-winning year of 1966.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the two sides compare.

1966

Gordon Banks
Gordon Banks’ heroics earned him a World Cup winner’s medal (Toby Melville/PA)

Banks was almost ever-present in goal as Sir Alf Ramsey’s side kept 11 clean sheets in 17 games, conceded only nine goals and were unbeaten all year.

Such a record did not look to be in prospect when England fell behind to Poland in their first game of the year on January 5, Jerzy Sadek opening the scoring at Goodison Park, but Bobby Moore’s equaliser set the tone for the greatest year in English football.

Nobby Stiles scored the only goal in what would prove a World Cup final rehearsal against West Germany and while Scotland managed three goals against their Auld Enemy, Roger Hunt’s double helped England to a 4-3 win.

  1. England 1 West Germany 0, friendly, February 23
  2. England 2 Yugoslavia 0, friendly, May 4
  3. Finland 0 England 3, friendly, June 26
  4. Denmark 0 England 2, friendly, July 3
  5. Poland 0 England 1, friendly, July 5
  6. England 0 Uruguay 0, World Cup, July 11
  7. England 2 Mexico 0, World Cup, July 16
  8. England 2 France 0, World Cup, July 20
  9. England 1 Argentina 0, World Cup, July 23
  10. Northern Ireland 0 England 2, Euro qualifier, October 22
  11. England 0 Czechoslovakia 0, friendly, November 2

Banks kept clean sheets in the World Cup warm-up games against Yugoslavia and Finland before sitting out against Norway and Denmark – Norway’s Harald Sunde scored early on past Ron Springett but England hit back with six, including four from Jimmy Greaves, and Peter Bonetti kept out the Danes.

Portugal star Eusebio, with a semi-final penalty, and West Germany duo Helmut Haller and Wolfgang Weber were the only players to score past Banks during England’s triumphant World Cup campaign on home soil, Haller making the Germans only the third team all year to lead against England at any stage before Sir Geoff Hurst took centre stage.

Further clean sheets followed against Northern Ireland and Czechoslovakia before a 5-1 win over Wales.

2021

The parallels this year are obvious, with Southgate’s European Championship finalists coming as close as any England team other than Ramsey’s to a major trophy.

The run to the final was markedly similar with the only goals conceded coming in the semi-final – a fine free-kick from Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard – and in the final from Italy’s Leonardo Bonucci. Defeat on penalties prevented history repeating in full.

England won their group against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic without conceding a goal and also shut out Germany and Ukraine in the knockout stages, Austria and Romania in pre-tournament warm-up games and San Marino, Albania, Hungary and Andorra twice in World Cup qualifying.

  1. England 5 San Marino 0, World Cup qualifier, March 25
  2. Albania 0 England 2, World Cup qualifier, March 28
  3. England 1 Austria 0, friendly, June 2
  4. England 1 Romania 0, friendly, June 6
  5. England 1 Croatia 0, Euro 2020, June 13
  6. England 0 Scotland 0, Euro 2020, June 18
  7. Czech Republic 0 England 1, Euro 2020, June 22
  8. England 2 Germany 0, Euro 2020, June 29
  9. Ukraine 0 England 4, Euro 2020, July 3
  10. Hungary 0 England 4, World Cup qualifier, September 2
  11. England 4 Andorra 0, World Cup qualifier, September 5
  12. Andorra 0 England 5, World Cup qualifier, October 9

The record 12th clean sheet came in England’s 16th game of the year with Poland duo Jakub Moder and Damian Szymanski, in separate World Cup qualifiers, the only other players to score against England this year.

Three goalkeepers have contributed, with Jordan Pickford going 726 minutes without conceding and England keeping seven straight clean sheets – both national records – before Damsgaard’s strike. That was also the only time all year England have trailed in a game, and then for only nine minutes.

There were two shut-outs for Nick Pope and three for Sam Johnstone, who had the honour of completing the record in Andorra and even picked up an assist for Jack Grealish along the way.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier