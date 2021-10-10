Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2013: Sachin Tendulkar calls time on cricket career

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 6.06am
Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from Test cricket on this day in 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from Test cricket on this day in 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

On this day in 2013, India great Sachin Tendulkar announced he would retire from all forms of cricket after playing his 200th Test the following month.

The prolific batter, who retired from one-day internationals in December 2012, decided to end his five-day career with two matches against the West Indies.

“It’s hard to imagine a life without playing cricket because it’s all I’ve ever done since I was 11,” Tendulkar, who was 40 at the time, said.

“It’s been a huge honour to have represented my country and played all over the world. I look forward to playing my 200th Test match on home soil, as I call it a day.”

Tendulkar made his Test debut in 1989, aged just 16, and his maiden century came the following year against England.

In 2008 he became the highest run scorer in Test cricket, passing West Indies’ Brian Lara’s total of 11,053.

He remains top of that list after finishing with 15,921, over 2,000 more than Australian Ricky Ponting. Joe Root is the highest active player, with 9,278.

The right-hander, who scored 74 in his final innings, ended with an average of 53.78, scoring 51 centuries and a highest score of 248 not out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier