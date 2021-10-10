Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carlisle part company with head coach Chris Beech

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 11.44am
Chris Beech has left his role as Carlisle head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chris Beech has left his role as Carlisle head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chris Beech has left his role as Carlisle head coach after a poor start to the season.

A 3-0 loss at Bristol Rovers on Saturday proved the final straw for the Cumbrians board, who parted company with the 47-year-old on Sunday morning.

Assistant boss Gavin Skelton and Eric Kinder, professional development phase coach at Brunton Park, will take temporary charge of a side who have lost four of their last five games in Sky Bet League Two.

“The club would like to thank Chris for his efforts over the past two years and will provide further updates in due course,” an official statement on the Carlisle website read.

Ex-Blackpool midfielder Beech was appointed in November 2019 and guided the club to a 10th-place finish last season, his first full campaign in charge.

Carlisle missed out on the play-offs by seven points but failed to build on that during the current term, winning only two of their opening 11 fixtures in the division.

