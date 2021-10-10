Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Arsenal stay perfect by easing past Everton

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 5.46pm
Frida Maanum celebrates her first Women’s Super League goal in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Everton (Adam Davy/PA)
Frida Maanum celebrates her first Women’s Super League goal in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Everton (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal maintained their 100 per cent start to the Women’s Super League season by beating Everton 3-0.

The Gunners led 2-0 at half-time through Katie McCabe’s superb volley from outside the penalty area and Lotte Wubben-Moy’s header.

Frida Maanum added a late third – the Norway winger’s first in the WSL – to seal Arsenal’s fifth straight league win.

Frida Maanum scores Arsenal's third
Frida Maanum scores Arsenal’s third (Adam Davy/PA)

Jonas Eidevall’s side extended their lead at the top of the table to three points, with Chelsea now up to second on goal difference after Tottenham lost their perfect start.

Chelsea needed late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to finally break winless Leicester’s resistance in a 2-0 home victory.

Substitute Harder converted Jessie Fleming’s cut-back from close range with eight minutes left and Kirby added a second in stoppage time to seal Chelsea’s fourth league win of the season.

Fran Kirby scores to secure a 2-0 win for Chelsea
Fran Kirby scores to secure a 2-0 win for Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham’s 100 per cent start to the season was halted in 2-1 defeat at Brighton, where visiting striker Rachel Williams was sent off.

Lee Geum-min gave Brighton a half-time lead and Williams was dismissed for a second yellow-card offence before Victoria Williams added Brighton’s second.

Kit Graham reduced the deficit with two minutes remaining, but Brighton held on for their third league win of the season.

Felicity Gibbons and Kayleigh Green celebrate with fans after their victory
Felicity Gibbons and Kayleigh Green celebrate with fans after their victory (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Reading snapped a four-game losing run and climbed off the foot of the table after beating Aston Villa 3-0 at the Madejski Stadium.

Norway winger Amalie Eikeland, Rachel Rowe and Natasha Dowie all produced clinical finishes as the Royals led 3-0 at half-time.

Natasha Dowie is mobbed after scoring
Natasha Dowie is mobbed after scoring (Tim Goode/PA)

Birmingham ended their four-game losing run and secured their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Blues skipper Louise Quinn’s close-range finish cancelled out Claudia Walker’s second-half opener for West Ham, who were denied a third straight league win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier