Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2014: Ben Flower punches Lance Hohaia in Super League Grand Final

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 6.03am
The incident between Ben Flower and Lance Hohaia dominated the headlines after the 2014 Super League Grand Final (Mike Egerton/Lynne Cameron/PA)
The incident between Ben Flower and Lance Hohaia dominated the headlines after the 2014 Super League Grand Final (Mike Egerton/Lynne Cameron/PA)

St Helens beat Wigan 14-6 in the Super League Grand Final on this day in 2014 but Ben Flower’s early dismissal for punching Lance Hohaia proved the biggest talking point of the showpiece event.

The second-minute red card looked to have Warriors up against it but they surprisingly held a 6-2 lead at the interval after Joe Burgess’ try.

Wigan’s defence was eventually breached and tries by Iosia Soliola and Tommy Makinson helped St Helens clinch victory over their rivals and silverware at Old Trafford.

Wigan's Ben Flower tackles Paul Wellens of St Helen's before his dismissal
Wigan’s Ben Flower tackles Paul Wellens of St Helens before his dismissal (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was Flower’s moment of madness that grabbed the headlines, however, with the Welsh international knocking out Hohaia during the opening exchanges of the final.

The St Helens scrum-half had caught the Wigan prop with a forearm in the second minute after a fiery opening to the clash between two bitter rivals.

Flower responded with a punch which knocked out Hohaia before he landed another on the New Zealander, who was laying on the ground unconscious.

Referee Phil Bentham showed the Wigan player a red card and he remains the first and only player to be sent off in a Grand Final.

A subsequent six-month ban was given to Flower while Hohaia, who was unable to take part in the rest of the match, had to retire a year later citing recurrent concussion symptoms but relations between the pair are positive.

Hohaia immediately insisted “I don’t hold any grudges against Ben” after and wished the prop well on his return to action after a lengthy ban, while Flower was remorseful.

The 33-year-old Flower was playing in Super League as recently as this year for Leigh Centurions before he switched codes in September to sign for Welsh rugby union side Pontypool in the Welsh Championship.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier