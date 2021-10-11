Scotland head to Faroe Islands without injured Che Adams By Press Association October 11 2021, 11.36am Che Adams will miss the trip to the Faroes (Claus Bech/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Che Adams has been ruled out of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands. The Scottish Football Association confirmed the Southampton striker had withdrawn from the squad. Adams went off with a leg injury during the second half of Scotland’s 3-2 victory over Israel on Saturday. Squad update:OUT: Ché Adams.All the best, Ché. pic.twitter.com/m18KBSTA1s— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 11, 2021 Ryan Christie took his place while Steve Clarke also has Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet to call on for Tuesday’s away game. Nisbet made his Scotland debut in the 4-0 victory over the Faroes at Hampden in March, coming on midway through the second half. The 24-year-old has scored one goal in eight Scotland appearances, all but one of which have come off the bench. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier 5 major talking points as Scotland take on Faroe Islands in World Cup qualifier Kevin Nisbet hoping to start for Scotland against the Faroe Islands Steve Clarke: No chance Scotland will take the foot off World Cup accelerator against Faroe Islands Chiedozie Ogbene reflects on ‘special night’ after Republic end wait for a win