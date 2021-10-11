Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Derby administrators appeal against points deduction for entering administration

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 12.42pm
Derby’s administrators have lodged an appeal against the 12-point penalty imposed for entering administration (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Derby’s administrators have lodged an appeal against the 12-point penalty imposed for entering administration (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Derby’s administrators have appealed against the 12-point penalty imposed on the club last month for entering administration.

The English Football League announced on Monday that the appeal had been lodged and said the matter would now be referred to an independent arbitration panel.

The points deduction, which was imposed following the club confirming the appointment of administrators on September 22, will remain applied to the Championship table while the arbitration process is ongoing, the EFL said.

Wigan, who entered administration in the summer of 2020, were unsuccessful when they appealed against their own 12-point deduction.

The league’s regulations state an appeal against the penalty can only be launched on the grounds of ‘force majeure’ – where a club enters administration due to “unforeseeable and unavoidable” circumstances.

A club statement was issued on September 17 saying the intention was to enter administration.

It said the coronavirus pandemic had “a severe impact” on revenues and that the club had become unable to service its day-to-day financial obligations.

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney’s side are bottom of the Championship (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Derby’s administrators rated the club’s chances of avoiding liquidation at 95 per cent last month, and said at the time they were already aware of six parties interested in buying the club.

On the pitch, the Rams are on two points with the 12-point deduction applied, seven off safety.

However, they face the prospect of a further, separate points deduction over breaches of EFL financial regulations under their former owner Mel Morris.

