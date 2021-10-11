Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland’s Amy Hunter becomes youngest batter to hit international century

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 12.48pm Updated: October 11 2021, 3.25pm
Amy Hunter becomes the youngest ever to score a century in a one day international (Cricket Ireland/PA)
Amy Hunter became the youngest-ever batter to score an international century in Ireland Women’s clash against Zimbabwe.

On her 16th birthday, she struck an unbeaten 121 in Harare to become the youngest player, male or female, to score a one-day international century.

The youngest male batter was Shahid Afridi who scored 102 against Sri Lanka aged 16 and 217 days, while the youngest woman was Mithali Raj with 114 not out against Ireland aged 16 and 205 days.

Hunter’s 121 was the only century of Ireland’s innings as they powered to 312 for three from their 50 overs.

Her runs came off 127 deliveries and included eight fours, as Ireland aimed to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Hunter made her one-day international debut against Zimbabwe in the first game of the series on October 5, and before today had only amassed seven runs from three innings.

Her international debut however came against Scotland at Belfast in May.

