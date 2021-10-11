Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
From a derby draw to NWSL solidarity – five things from the WSL weekend

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 3.44pm Updated: October 11 2021, 5.07pm
Manchester City picked up their first point in four games in a derby day draw against United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Derby spoils shared in Manchester

Manchester City were able to claw back a 2-2 draw in their derby game against Manchester United to earn their first point in four games.

City had not picked up any points since their 4-0 win against Everton on the opening day.

The result sees them move up to ninth while United have dropped to fourth.

Perfect start for Arsenal

Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the season after beating Everton 3-0 to make it five wins from five.

Goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum ensured that the Gunners are the only unbeaten team so far in the WSL this season.

Spurs stall against Brighton

Tottenham’s unbeaten run ended at Brighton as the Seagulls swooped in to secure three points after two successive losses.

Striker Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs and Hope Powell’s side took advantage of the extra player as Victoria Williams found the eventual winner to move Brighton up to fifth in the table.

Royals on the rise

Reading v Aston Villa – FA Women’s Super League – The Select Car Leasing Stadium
Reading’s Rachel Rowe (centre) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with team-mates during the FA Women’s Super League match (Tim Goode/PA)

Reading got their first points of the season after beating Aston Villa 3-0.

Amalie Eikeland, Rachel Rowe and Natasha Dowie scored for the Royals to lift them into tenth.

Birmingham are just below them, one place above the relegation zone after earning a point against West Ham while Leicester still remain rock bottom.

NWSL Solidarity

WSL teams showed solidarity on Sunday with players linking arms before kick-off.

The act of unity came after the NWSL was hit with sexual misconduct allegations made against coach Paul Riley, who denies the accusations.

NWSL players showed similar acts during their games on Thursday, the first set of matches played after the report by the Athletic containing these allegations was published.

