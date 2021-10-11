Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Diogo Jota could make early return from Portugal duty due to muscle problem

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 4.23pm
Portugal’s Diogo Jota is struggling with a muscle problem (Isabel Infantes/PA).
Portugal's Diogo Jota is struggling with a muscle problem (Isabel Infantes/PA).

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota could be sent home early from international duty with Portugal as a muscle problem has prevented him training.

Coach Fernando Santos admits the 24-year-old’s chances of facing Luxembourg in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier are slim as he did not feature in the weekend friendly win over Qatar and is not fully involved with the squad.

That could put in doubt his participation in Liverpool’s Premier League match at Watford this weekend, a game which goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho could also miss as they are not due to arrive back in England from Brazil duty until late on Friday.

“He trained a while ago, increased the intensity today with (physio) Joao Brito, but he didn’t train with us,” Santos told his pre-match press conference.

“The probability (Jota will play) will be little. I’ll talk to him and see how he feels.

“If we see that he is in any condition to be on the bench and then he can come in, that’s fine.

“If we don’t, we won’t take the risk with a player who hasn’t been able to train with us for a long time.

“If he cannot participate in the game, he goes (back) to Liverpool because, in these matters, clubs want to have players.

“They have confidence and know the quality of our clinical department, but if he can’t play tomorrow, it makes perfect sense for him to head to Liverpool.”

