Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Motherwell midfielder Steven Lawless leaves club

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 6.57pm
Steven Lawless has left Fir Park (PA)
Steven Lawless has left Fir Park (PA)

Midfielder Steven Lawless has left Motherwell after the cinch Premiership club announced they had “mutually agreed to end his current contract”.

The timing means Lawless will be unable to move to another Scottish club until the transfer window opens on January 1.

A statement added: “We would like to thank Steven for his two spells at Fir Park and wish him every success in his future career.”

The 30-year-old former Partick Thistle and Livingston player returned to Fir Park in January following a short spell with Burton Albion.

He made 16 appearances in his second spell with the club but had not featured since a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat by Dundee on August 14 and was not on the bench in the past five matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier