Motherwell midfielder Steven Lawless leaves club By Press Association October 11 2021, 6.57pm Steven Lawless has left Fir Park (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Midfielder Steven Lawless has left Motherwell after the cinch Premiership club announced they had “mutually agreed to end his current contract”. The timing means Lawless will be unable to move to another Scottish club until the transfer window opens on January 1. A statement added: “We would like to thank Steven for his two spells at Fir Park and wish him every success in his future career.” The 30-year-old former Partick Thistle and Livingston player returned to Fir Park in January following a short spell with Burton Albion. He made 16 appearances in his second spell with the club but had not featured since a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat by Dundee on August 14 and was not on the bench in the past five matches. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier I can deal with the demands of playing for Celtic, says Jota Liam Craig: 6 of the best for St Johnstone’s record-breaker Ange Postecoglou hopes Celtic come through this international break unscathed Steven Gerrard criticises Ryan Porteous for ‘leg-breaking’ challenge