Fury's inspiration, Stokes' update and Murray's serve – Monday's sporting social By Press Association October 11 2021, 7.17pm Tyson Fury sought to inspire others on Monday (Bradley Collyer/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 11. Boxing Inspiration from Tyson Fury. Monday Motivation. #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/c7MwaJR84B— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 11, 2021 Good morning 👋👑 @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/CpAL7UJh8Z— Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) October 11, 2021 Tennis Andy Murray took a leaf out of Nick Kyrgios' book before paying tribute to Carlos Alcaraz. Welcome to the under-arm serve club @andy_murray 😍📽️ @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/fQzw6ANA7C— LTA (@the_LTA) October 11, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) Cricket Ben Stokes started his comeback. Ohhh aye lad pic.twitter.com/Q4lDN6HOpD— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 11, 2021 A new look for Alex Hartley. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Hartley (@alexhartley93) Sam Billings turned his attention to Wednesday. Close game last night! Time to bounce back on Wednesday @DelhiCapitals 🙏🏼Good to catch up with the @ChennaiIPL fam 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/u77lKmwmOp— Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 11, 2021 Football Jan Vertonghen questioned one of football's laws. Worst rule in football! Sort it out please… https://t.co/E4krSNpgWC— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) October 11, 2021 Declan Rice showed off his skills. 💫 https://t.co/56PZjotbgh— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) October 11, 2021 Lionel Messi was honoured. 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi was honoured last night for becoming the highest-scoring South American male in international football history 📘📝 He marked the occasion by becoming just the 5th man to register 80 international goals 🤩#MondayMotivation | @Argentina pic.twitter.com/jyMLIVDpdl— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 11, 2021 Formula One Valtteri Bottas was still celebrating Sunday's victory. Yesterday ✨#VB77 #F1 #TurkishGP @MercedesAMGF1 @F1 📷 @SebastianKawka pic.twitter.com/izMl09j4hY— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) October 11, 2021 An unforgettable weekend for Valtteri at the #TurkishGP 🏁🤜🤛@ValtteriBottas: "My first win of the year too which feels great and I was happy to bring it home." 🏆💙#WeLivePerformance #MercedesAMG @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/LlNaVDdaiC— Mercedes-AMG Motorsport (@amgmotorsport) October 11, 2021