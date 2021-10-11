Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Carsley relieved after England Under-21s win in Andorra

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 10.23pm
Lee Carsley’s England Under-21s won on Monday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Boss Lee Carsley revealed his relief after 10-man England Under-21s’ narrow victory in Andorra.

Emile Smith Rowe’s second-half strike sealed a 1-0 win in their Euro 2023 qualifier.

Rhian Brewster was controversially sent off as the Young Lions struggled to find a breakthrough.

They sit third in Group G, two points behind the Czech Republic and Albania, following last week’s draw in Slovenia and Monday’s victory.

Carsley said: “Yeah, (it’s) definitely (a relief). The idea is to win every game but, like you saw against Slovenia, we didn’t make it easy at times tonight. They were tough and stubborn to break down.

“It was pleasing that the one goal we did get was a counter from one of their times coming out to try and score. It was a great finish by Emile and excellent from Curtis (Jones) as well.

“Rhian needs to learn. It was harsh, innocuous, but ultimately we had to grind a result out. I’m really pleased with the spirit the lads showed.

“We’ve had 80 per cent possession and 15 shots, they haven’t had a shot and we could have ended up drawing 0-0.

“They were never going to come and attack us too much but when I looked at the draw a while back you know games like this are going to be really tough.”

England, who drew 3-3 in Andorra a year ago, toiled for long spells as the gritty hosts defended well.

Goalkeeper Rodriguez Gimenez was never forced into serious first-half action but Brewster should have put England 1-0 up instead of poking James Garner’s cross wide from five yards after the break.

Brewster’s night failed to improve when, already on a booking, he was surprisingly sent off in the 56th minute.

The Sheffield United striker shielded the ball from skipper Eric Vales and, when the defender went down, referee Igor Stojchevski improbably showed Brewster a second yellow, much to the forward’s disbelief.

Jones replaced Garner in the reshuffle and the Liverpool midfielder, fit again after a groin problem, teed up England’s winner in the 67th minute.

He burst forward following an Andorra corner to slip in Arsenal’s Smith Rowe who finished low past the keeper.

Carsley added: “I’m not surprised by the impact he (Jones) had. He’s a top player but we had to be really careful as he’s been carrying a groin issue. We would never put him at risk.

“Up until yesterday I wasn’t sure whether to go with him or start him from the bench. All the substitutes made an impact, the whole squad was up when we got the goal. It was a good win in the end for us.”

