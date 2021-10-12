Preston owner Trevor Hemmings dies aged 86

An error occurred. Please try again.

Trevor Hemmings, who owned Sky Bet Championship club Preston, has died aged 86.

Hemmings, also one of National Hunt racing’s greatest supporters and the owner of three Grand National winners, rescued Preston in 2010 when he bought a controlling stake in the Lancashire club.

Preston said in a statement: “Preston North End Football Club can sadly confirm the devastating news that its owner Trevor Hemmings CVO has passed away this evening 11th October 2021.

🤍 Preston North End Football Club can sadly confirm the devastating news that its owner Trevor Hemmings CVO has passed away this evening 11th October 2021. ➡️ https://t.co/OQ1wPm0Ce4#pnefc pic.twitter.com/ShbBQ6en4e — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 11, 2021

“A further statement will be made in the coming days but in the meantime his family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

The English Football League expressed their condolences in a statement on Twitter.

The EFL said: “We are saddened by the news of Trevor Hemmings’ passing and send our sincere condolences to all at Preston North End this evening. Rest in peace, Trevor.”

Hemmings, a director at Preston in the 1970s, acquired 51 per cent of the club’s shares in 2010 through his Deepdale PNE company, soon after the Lilywhites had been served with a winding up petition by HM Revenue and Customs.

We are saddened by the news of Trevor Hemmings’ passing and send our sincere condolences to all at Preston North End this evening. Rest in peace, Trevor. pic.twitter.com/j1jzuQv6Tm — EFL (@EFL) October 11, 2021

Hemmings, born in Woolwich, London, and later raised in Leyland near Preston, was renowned for his big-race victories in his famous yellow, green and white colours, first winning the National in 2005 with the Willie Mullins-trained Hedgehunter.

Donald McCain’s Ballabriggs added a second Aintree triumph in 2011 and Many Clouds ran out victorious in 2015.

Hemmings was appointed a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in 2011 for his work as vice-president of the Princess Royal Trust for Carers.

Hemmings is survived by his wife, Eve, and their four children.