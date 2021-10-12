Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day in 2011: Man City take action over Carlos Tevez’s refusal to play

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 6.04am
Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini (left) eventually welcomed Carlos Tevez (right) back into the squad (Dave Thompson/PA)
Manchester City announced Carlos Tevez would face disciplinary proceedings on this day in 2011 over alleged breaches of contract in relation to his conduct during the Champions League tie against Bayern Munich, when he allegedly refused to come on as a substitute.

The Argentinian’s tempestuous career at City looked set to be drawing to a close when the club said they would take action for allegedly refusing to come on to try and overhaul a 2-0 deficit against the German side.

Furious City manager Roberto Mancini said as far as he was concerned former Manchester United striker Tevez was “finished” at the club.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester City v Chelsea – Etihad Stadium
Carlos Tevez (back row, centre) was not the happiest of Manchester City substitutes (David Davies/PA)

Mancini maintained his stance in the aftermath, despite the insistence of Tevez’s agent that the incident could be put down to “mistranslation”, with City formally suspending the player for two weeks.

City’s decision to press ahead with an investigation against Tevez, centred around breach of contract, also meant he would be forced to train alone, a situation which eventually led to him being heavily fined and told to stay away.

However, having failed to secure a transfer, Tevez eventually issued a full apology and returned to the first team as a substitute against Chelsea in March 2012, also featuring in the Premier League title-winning victory over QPR.

Early the following year, Tevez signalled his intent to ultimately end his career with a return to Boca Juniors. In June 2013, his colourful City career finally drew to a close when he signed a three-year deal with Juventus for a reported £12million.

In his first campaign, Tevez finished as Juve’s top goalscorer with 21 goals in all competitions and went on to win the Scudetto once again in 2015.

Tevez then returned to Boca Juniors, helping them claim the Primera Division and Copa Argentina double, before securing a lucrative move to Shanghai Shenhua in China, where he was reportedly made the world’s highest-paid player.

Another move back to Boca followed during January 2018, with Tevez winning the Primera Division twice before leaving in June 2021.

