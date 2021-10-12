Simon Massie-Taylor appointed new Premiership Rugby chief executive

An error occurred. Please try again.

Simon Massie-Taylor has been appointed as the new chief executive of Premiership Rugby.

Massie-Taylor will join from the Rugby Football Union, where he is currently the chief commercial and marketing officer.

He replaces Darren Childs, who resigned earlier this year, with Premiership Rugby describing Massie-Taylor’s appointment as a “key moment” for the organisation.

Prior to joining the RFU in 2016, he was commercial director at the British Olympic Association.

In a statement, Premiership Rugby said: “This is a key moment for Premiership Rugby as the business moves to accelerate development of the full potential of the league, for the benefit of the players, the clubs and our fans.

“The Gallagher Premiership Rugby plan is to continue to build live TV and stadium audiences, while significantly increasing the league’s digital presence with investment in quality and digital fan engagement.

“These are key steps on the path to grow commercial revenues, for reinvestment back into the sport, ensuring the longer-term success of our clubs and players in the Premiership, in Europe and on the world stage.”

Darren Childs, pictured, stepped down from his post earlier this year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Massie-Taylor said: “As we emerge out of the Covid period, it is an important time for our sport.

“I am looking forward to investing behind our product, working together with the talented team at Premiership Rugby, our clubs, owners and investors.

“I am very proud to be joining Premiership Rugby at such an exciting time for the Gallagher Premiership.

“Last season was an incredible one to watch as a fan, particularly the unforgettable final at Twickenham, and the current season has already provided some hugely-entertaining rugby.”

Premiership Rugby said that Massie-Taylor’s start date would be confirmed in “due course,” and the organisation’s chairman Andrew Higginson hailed his appointment.

“Simon’s deep knowledge of commercial matters, passion for and understanding of the sport makes him uniquely-placed to support Premiership Rugby in becoming the most competitive and exciting rugby league in the world,” Higginson said.