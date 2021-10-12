Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Massie-Taylor appointed new Premiership Rugby chief executive

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 2.10pm
Undated handout photo of Simon Massie-Taylor. Simon Massie-Taylor has been appointed as the new chief executive of Premiership Rugby. Massie-Taylor will join from the Rugby Football Union, where he is currently the chief commercial and marketing officer. Picture date: Tuesday October 12, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Leo Wilkinson Photography/Premiership Rugby/Handout Photo/PA.NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.


Simon Massie-Taylor has been appointed as the new chief executive of Premiership Rugby.

Massie-Taylor will join from the Rugby Football Union, where he is currently the chief commercial and marketing officer.

He replaces Darren Childs, who resigned earlier this year, with Premiership Rugby describing Massie-Taylor’s appointment as a “key moment” for the organisation.

Prior to joining the RFU in 2016, he was commercial director at the British Olympic Association.

In a statement, Premiership Rugby said: “This is a key moment for Premiership Rugby as the business moves to accelerate development of the full potential of the league, for the benefit of the players, the clubs and our fans.

“The Gallagher Premiership Rugby plan is to continue to build live TV and stadium audiences, while significantly increasing the league’s digital presence with investment in quality and digital fan engagement.

“These are key steps on the path to grow commercial revenues, for reinvestment back into the sport, ensuring the longer-term success of our clubs and players in the Premiership, in Europe and on the world stage.”

Darren Childs
Darren Childs, pictured, stepped down from his post earlier this year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Massie-Taylor said: “As we emerge out of the Covid period, it is an important time for our sport.

“I am looking forward to investing behind our product, working together with the talented team at Premiership Rugby, our clubs, owners and investors.

“I am very proud to be joining Premiership Rugby at such an exciting time for the Gallagher Premiership.

“Last season was an incredible one to watch as a fan, particularly the unforgettable final at Twickenham, and the current season has already provided some hugely-entertaining rugby.”

Premiership Rugby said that Massie-Taylor’s start date would be confirmed in “due course,” and the organisation’s chairman Andrew Higginson hailed his appointment.

“Simon’s deep knowledge of commercial matters, passion for and understanding of the sport makes him uniquely-placed to support Premiership Rugby in becoming the most competitive and exciting rugby league in the world,” Higginson said.

