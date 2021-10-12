Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England should let fly-half Marcus Smith play with freedom, says Dylan Hartley

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 4.40pm Updated: October 12 2021, 7.48pm
Dylan Hartley wants Eddie Jones to let Marcus Smith play with freedom (Steve Haag/PA)
Dylan Hartley wants Eddie Jones to let Marcus Smith play with freedom (Steve Haag/PA)

Former England captain Dylan Hartley has told coach Eddie Jones to let Marcus Smith play with freedom in the upcoming autumn internationals.

The 22-year-old fly-half has been included in Jones’ training squad for November games against Tonga, Australia and South Africa, having made his debut in the summer.

Hartley hopes England allow the Harlequins rising star to play to his potential.

Dylan Hartley
Dylan Hartley believes England should make the most of the talent of Marcus Smith (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Good news, the whizz kid, Marcus Smith has been included. He epitomises everything that is attacking for me,” Hartley said at Prime Video Sport’s launch of its autumn internationals coverage.

“Eddie is smart enough, I am not putting words into his mouth, not to pick Marcus and then constrict him to play a different way.

“I will say give him the keys to grandpa’s car, let him take a spin and be surprised if the car comes back.

“I don’t know what old guy they can bring back. Maybe bring back Danny Care, there is a reason Marcus Smith is so good. He puts the ball in Marcus Smith’s hands.”

Prime Video Sport launch
Dylan Hartley (front row, far left) at Prime Video Sport’s launch of its programmes for 2021/22 (Amazon Handout/PA).

Former England prop David Flatman has called Smith a “genuine wonder kid”.

“What is easy to do is watch Marcus Smith and say he has to play for England,” he said. “I say it because it is easy.

“But to pick him you have to leave George Ford out, leave Owen Farrell out, these are more difficult decisions than just picking somebody.

“If Eddie does pick him and I strongly believe he should, I aggressively believe he should, there are some wonderful fly-halves playing in England, he is 100 miles ahead of all of them, he is a genuine wonder kid, he is not just flash, he is a brilliant game-manager, a wonderful communicator.

“It will be significant, if England pick him they have to let him play his way, which is not the way they have been playing. They have got some wonderful talent, rip into it lads and use it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]