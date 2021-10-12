Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mike Ashley not among several ‘serious’ bidders for Derby, say administrators

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 6.06pm
Derby’s administrators have received several “serious” bids for the club (Joe Giddens/PA)

Derby’s administrators have confirmed “several” interested parties have submitted “serious” bids for the club – but Mike Ashley is not one of them.

The Rams went into administration last month and there has been speculation Ashley is among those interested in buying the Sky Bet Championship club.

Retail billionaire Ashley sold Newcastle to a consortium led by Saudi-based Public Investment Fund last week, but Derby’s administrators said he had not contacted the club.

Andrew Hosking, managing director at Quantuma and Derby’s joint administrator, said: “We have been contacted by a number of interested parties in relation to the sale of Derby County and have subsequently issued a series of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) for signature in order to proceed.

“Of those who have returned a signed NDA, several have been able to provide the necessary proof of funds we have requested to be considered as a serious bidder.

“As this is an ongoing process, we are unable to comment on the names of the individuals and organisations that have met this criteria at this time.

“We can however confirm that we have neither been approached by, nor have we entered into dialogue with Mike Ashley.”

Hosking also confirmed Derby’s administrators have lodged an appeal against the club’s 12-point deduction, imposed by the English Football League for going into administration.

“I can confirm that an appeal was lodged against the 12-point deduction imposed on Derby County’s 2021/22 season total on September 22, 2021.

“As a consequence, this matter has been referred to an independent arbitration panel who will consider representations from both parties before making a determination.

“At this current time, the club’s points total in the Championship table will remain unchanged.”

The EFL announced on Monday that the appeal had been lodged.

