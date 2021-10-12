Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Bruce takes Newcastle training as speculation continues

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 6.14pm
Steve Bruce remains the Newcastle manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Steve Bruce took training on Tuesday amid continuing uncertainty over his future as Newcastle manager.

The Magpies boss was pictured at the club’s training ground, apparently working as normal, despite considerable speculation he could soon be relieved of his duties by Newcastle’s new owners.

Bruce’s position has been unclear since a Saudi-backed consortium purchased the Premier League club from Mike Ashley last week.

The 60-year-old is believed to have met Amanda Staveley, the public face of the incoming regime, when she and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi visited the Darsley Park training base on Monday.

The pair were pictured watching training and meeting some squad members. No photographs were released of them featuring Bruce.

Reports have suggested it is unlikely Bruce will still be in place for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham at St James’ Park. Bruce himself has already acknowledged the new owners could want to bring in their own manager.

Bruce has never won fans over at St James' Park
Bruce has never won fans over at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The former Sunderland, Hull and Aston Villa manager took charge at St James’ Park in July 2019. His appointment was unpopular at the time and he has never won fans over.

Last week 94.3 per cent of respondents to a Newcastle United Supporters Trust poll urged him to resign.

His side are currently 19th in the table after winning none of their opening seven games.

No decision on his future, however, has yet been communicated.

