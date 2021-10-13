Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Steve Clarke: Cultivating belief has World Cup play-off spot in Scotland’s reach

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 9.05am
Scotland’s belief keeps growing, says manager Steve Clarke (Jane Barlow/PA)
Steve Clarke has praised Scotland for cultivating the level of belief required to snatch two last-gasp World Cup qualifying winners in four days and be within three points of a play-off spot.

Striker Lyndon Dykes’ 86th minute winner against Faroe Islands in Torshavn on Tuesday night for a 1-0 win followed Scott McTominay’s added time winner in the equally dramatic 3-2 victory over Israel at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Those two crucial and hard-fought wins mean Scotland need just three Group F points from their final two fixtures – away to bottom side Moldova and at home to runaway section winners Denmark – to reach the play-offs in March.

Ryan Christie
Ryan Christie will miss Scotland’s Moldova trip due to suspension (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The players have shown over the last couple of years, the improvements they have made, that they have the belief, they want to do well for their country,” said Clarke, who will be without Dykes and Ryan Christie for the trip to Moldova through suspension after they picked up their second yellow cards of the campaign.

“You are in a game 0-0, you just have to keep going and keep going and hoping that you get the break.

“It probably looked a little bit more likely that the Faroes would score before us in the first half.

“We managed to have a better second-half performance, it always looked likely that we could score a goal and eventually we did.

“We still have to secure three more points to make sure.

“We are pleased with six points from this camp. It was a tough camp and four wins in a row is good but we need to go Moldova and make it five.

“We are not getting carried away, we understand what we have to do.

“We understand what is in front of us and that’s what we will focus on next month.

“We will enjoy the six points that we have taken from a difficult October camp and we look forward to November.”

Scotland manager Steve Clarke (left) speaks to Lyndon Dykes
Lyndon Dykes was again crucial for Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dykes became first player to score in four successive Scotland games since Colin Stein in 1969 and it was his second goal in a row that required a VAR check, after Nathan Patterson’s cross was forced on to his chest by Hordur Askham.

Asked if fates are conspiring to see the Scots into the play-off spot, keeper Craig Gordon said: “I hope so.

“It has been a good group for us so far. We have put ourselves in a very good position so hopefully we can finish that off now.

“We know it is still going to be another difficult game so we have to prepare well for that but certainly we have put ourselves in the best possible position.

Scotland’s Craig Gordon after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match
Craig Gordon says Scotland have put themselves ‘in the best possible position’ to progress (Claus Bech/PA)

“We have done what we needed to do in this camp and now we look forward to the next one having done a good job here.”

Dykes’ goal also meant Scotland have won four back-to-back games for the first time since 2007 and Gordon conceded that gave the camp “huge” confidence.

He said: “It is a while since we have done that but it is a good record.

“We are coming to the business end of the group now and it is a really good time to hit form. Hopefully we can keep that going for one more game.”

