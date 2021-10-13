Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga ‘racially abused’ in Sweden Under-21s game

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 12.22pm
Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga was playing for Sweden Under-21s against Italy in Monza on Tuesday night (Steven Paston/PA)
Manchester United's Anthony Elanga was playing for Sweden Under-21s against Italy in Monza on Tuesday night (Steven Paston/PA)

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga was subjected to alleged racist abuse by an opponent while playing for Sweden Under-21s on Tuesday, the Swedish Football Association has said.

Elanga was part of the Sweden side that drew 1-1 with Italy in a European Under-21 Championship qualifier.

A statement on the Swedish FA’s official website said: “In connection with the Under-21 national team’s European Championship qualifier against Italy in Monza on Tuesday, Anthony Elanga has stated after the match that he has been subjected to a racist comment from an opponent in the Italian Under-21 national team.”

Elanga (left) has made three senior appearances for Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA).
Elanga (left) has made three senior appearances for Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)

Sweden Under-21s boss Claes Eriksson said: “We have told our version of what happened and have submitted an oral report to both the referees and the match delegates.

“We are now waiting for feedback through the match report and the referee report. Once they have arrived, we decide how to proceed. Safety manager Martin Fredman is also informed of what has happened.

“No one should have to be exposed to racism, it is completely unacceptable. We all stand behind and support Anthony in this.”

Elanga, 19, has made three senior appearances for United, with the second of those seeing him score in a 2-1 win against Wolves on the final day of last season.

