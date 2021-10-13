Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Young returning to Cardiff from Wasps

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 12.25pm
Thomas Young will return to Cardiff after eight years in England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cardiff have announced the signing of Wales international flanker Thomas Young from Wasps.

Young, whose father Dai is Cardiff’s director of rugby, will move to the Arms Park at the end of this season.

The 29-year-old, capped three times, has been ineligible for Wales in recent seasons due to a senior player selection policy that means players plying their trade outside of Wales cannot be selected if they have won fewer than 60 caps.

But it is understood that Young has received dispensation to be available for Wales immediately following confirmation of his move to Cardiff for next term.

The clause was used in scrum-half Rhys Webb’s case ahead of the 2020 Six Nations after it was announced he would be rejoining the Ospreys from Toulon.

He had a brief stint at Cardiff before joining Wasps, where he became one of the Gallagher Premiership’s most consistent players and made more than 140 appearances.

“I am really excited to have this opportunity at Cardiff, and I am looking forward to returning home to Wales,” Young told Cardiff’s official website.

“It was a difficult decision to make because I’ve had such an enjoyable time at Wasps and learnt so much, which I remain very grateful for, but I am also a proud Welshman and the opportunity to stake a claim for further international honours was too great to turn down.

London Irish v Cardiff Blues – Heineken Challenge Cup – Brentford Community Stadium
Cardiff rugby director Dai Young (Adam Davy/PA)

“Once I made that decision, Cardiff was always my preference. This is my home club, I played all of my age-grade rugby for the region and still have a lot of friends here from that time.”

Dai Young added: “It is my job to improve and develop this squad, and I have no doubt that Thomas will significantly add to our strength and depth in the back-row and drive standards in our environment.

“He suits the style we want to play, and I know he will do his talking on the pitch and show everyone in Wales how good he is.”

