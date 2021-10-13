Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FIFA to take no action over Kyle Walker’s clash with Poland’s Kamil Glik

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 1.19pm
FIFA will take no disciplinary action over a confrontation between Kyle Walker and Kamil Glik which sparked a melee in the Poland v England World Cup qualifier last month (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
FIFA will take no disciplinary action over the confrontation between England full-back Kyle Walker and Poland defender Kamil Glik during last month’s World Cup qualifier in Warsaw due to a lack of evidence.

The pair clashed at the end of the first half in the match on September 8, sparking a wider melee which also involved Walker’s England team-mate Harry Maguire.

It is understood Football Association officials immediately reported the incident to the FIFA match delegate, with the Polish federation denying any racist element to the confrontation.

Both associations were later asked for their observations on the incident by FIFA, which has decided there is insufficient evidence to open proceedings.

England's Harry Maguire and Poland's Kamil Glik were booked for unsporting behaviour
A spokesperson for the world governing body said: “After a thorough assessment which included relevant match reports, the FIFA disciplinary committee has decided not to open disciplinary proceedings in relation to Poland against England on September 8 due to insufficient evidence.

“FIFA’s position remains firm and resolute in rejecting all forms of discrimination. In this particular case, no evidence has been produced to support further action.”

Maguire and Glik were booked for unsporting behaviour for their part in the melee.

The match ended 1-1 after Harry Kane’s thunderbolt was cancelled out by Damian Szymanski’s in injury time.

