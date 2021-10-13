Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Louis Van Gaal and Roberto Mancini urge youngsters to get fit

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 3.24pm
Former Manchester United boss Louis Van Gaal says he is worried that not enough young people are taking sufficient exercise (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal has urged youngsters in typically stern terms to “play football, go running and climb the stairs at home” in a bid to get fit.

The Holland coach features in a new #FeelWellPlayWell health campaign launched by European football’s governing body UEFA which is aimed at encouraging young people to make healthy choices early in life.

Talking direct to camera, Van Gaal says in a video recorded as part of the campaign: “I have an important message for all young people. Too many youngsters are exercising too little which worries me.

“It feels good to be active. Even simple activities can make you healthy and strong. Play football. Go running. Climb the stairs at home! Stay active and move for 60 minutes every day.”

A separate message from Italy’s Euro 2020-winning coach Roberto Mancini echoed Van Gaal’s call for regular exercise.

“You will feel stronger, more dynamic and with more energy. Like true champions!” Mancini said.

Coaches from all 55 UEFA member associations will be invited to take part, and those messages will then be shared with fans, clubs and coaches from December.

The campaign will culminate on World Health Day 2022 (April 7) with a special event organised by UEFA and the 55 associations.

