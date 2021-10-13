Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kid Galahad to defend IBF featherweight belt in Sheffield

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 4.36pm
Kid Galahad will defend his IBF featherweight title in his home city of Sheffield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kid Galahad will defend his IBF featherweight title in his home city of Sheffield (Richard Sellers/PA)

Kid Galahad will make the first defence of his IBF featherweight title in his home city of Sheffield against Kiko Martinez on November 13 while WBC super-featherweight champion Terri Harper is set to return from injury.

Galahad realised his world title dream by defeating fellow Briton Jazza Dickens for the vacant crown in August and is set for a swift return to action against veteran Spaniard Martinez at the Sheffield Arena.

“I am beyond excited for this,” said Galahad (28-1, 17KOs). “To make my maiden world title defence right here in front of the incredible people of Sheffield, my family and my fans will be a very special moment.”

Martinez (42-10-2, 29KOs) is a former world super-bantamweight titlist and has fought a number of Galahad’s compatriots in his career, most recently losing a debatable decision to Zelfa Barrett in February.

“Kiko is a former world champion and has been in with multiple other world champions so he has a huge amount of experience, he is a very tough man and never shies away during a fight,” added Galahad.

“We saw how sharp and hungry he looked against Zelfa Barrett recently so with this being his chance to become world champion again, I’m expecting an even hungrier and sharper version and I will be preparing for exactly that, with no stones left unturned.”

Harper (11-0-1, 6KOs) had hoped to unify her division in a bout against South Korea’s undefeated WBA champion Choi Hyun-mi in May but a hand injury scuppered the bout and has kept her sidelined for several months.

However, the Doncaster fighter will be back in action against America’s Alycia Baumgardner (10-1, 6KOs) next month.

“It has been a tough year out with the injury, but we have been constantly working in the gym and I feel so much more focused mentally,” she said.

“I couldn’t think of a better return than at Sheffield Arena back in front of the home crowd.”

