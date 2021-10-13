Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McPake says dispute over bonuses at Dundee ‘not really a distraction’

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 5.46pm
James McPake’s side are bottom of the table (Andrew Milligan/PA)
James McPake is adamant that the dispute over bonuses between Dundee’s players and board is not affecting the team on the pitch.

Reports emerged last week that the squad were locked in a feud with managing director John Nelms about win bonuses for league and cup competitions.

Manager McPake played down the issue, claiming he experienced similar situations in his own playing days.

McPake, who expects the row to be resolved soon, insists it has had no bearing on the fact Dundee have not won any of their opening eight cinch Premiership games.

He said: “It’s not really a distraction. A story came out when there were no games but I can say confidently, because I’ve been a captain before, that this has gone on at every club I’ve been at.

“Look, it will be sorted. This club are very fair. Ideally you want it sorted before the first game of the season but I don’t think I’ve been at a club where it has been sorted and everybody happy with it by then.

“It’s not distracted them. It’s not the reason they were so poor against St Johnstone. There are a number of things you can look at for that such as the tactics or the way we played before you could even look at bonuses. I don’t think that’s what motivates this group of players, certainly.

“They went into the play-offs recently not knowing what their bonus would be and that didn’t affect them. They sailed through them and they got rewarded. This will be fixed. I’m being genuine, it’s not an issue.

“I’ve been in the same situation before that the players are in now. I’ve had it at Hibs, Coventry and Livingston and it always gets sorted. It’s just unfortunate that (the story) came out but that’s the way of the world just now.”

McPake is hoping to have former Scotland duo Leigh Griffiths and Charlie Adam back in contention after injury for this Saturday evening’s match at home to Aberdeen.

He said: “Both are progressing well and looking good. We have to be cautious with them because, particularly with those two players, when we get them back we need them back to stay. We’ll make a decision on Friday or Saturday with regard to the risk and reward of playing them.

“You miss players like that but you’ve got to rally round when they’re out. There’s been some decent performances without them but those decent performances can become winning performances if you’ve got Charlie Adam and Leigh Griffiths in your team. I don’t think anybody could deny that.

“I’d be lying if I stood here and said it didn’t matter how fit they are or that we’ve got a good enough squad that we don’t need them. Those two are key players at this level and we could be doing with them being fit.”

