Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jesse Lingard credits brother Lou and others for helping him rescue his career

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 5.57pm Updated: October 13 2021, 6.06pm
Jesse Lingard has bounced back after hitting rock-bottom (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jesse Lingard has bounced back after hitting rock-bottom (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jesse Lingard has credited his brother Lou, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Bruno Fernandes and his former West Ham team-mates for helping to rescue his career.

In a candid interview with The Players Tribune, the Manchester United midfielder has revealed how injury and loss of form left him questioning his future in the game.

The 28-year-old, now back in favour with both Manchester United and England, has saluted others, including West Ham boss David Moyes, for the roles they played in his return to the top.

Lingard said his troubles began when he sustained a groin injury soon after starring for England at the 2018 World Cup.

Lingard finally opened up to United boss Solskjaer about his personal troubles.

“This was halfway through last season. Ole wanted me to stay at United and help the team last January, but for my own sake he understood that I needed to go. I needed to play regular football again. I needed a new environment.

“I finally found the courage to talk to Ole and the guys at United about everything I was going through. It wasn’t an easy thing to do, but Ole’s not just a manager, he’s a friend. I’ve known him for ages. He gave me my debut for the reserves way back. He’d always tell me, ‘Anything you need, just knock on my door’.

“When I did finally talk to him about everything that was going on, his response was, ‘I wish you’d come to me sooner’.”

Lingard's West Ham loan was a huge success
Lingard’s West Ham loan was a huge success (Justin Tallis/PA)

Lingard also cites his loan spell at West Ham as a big part of his recovery after his new team-mates insisted he did not retreat to his phone or listen to music when he was in and around the squad.

“It was like that everywhere at West Ham, proper conversations about everything, ” he said. “No phones, no social media. No more mm-hmm.

“If we were having dinner at a hotel, we’d stay down there for ages just talking. It helped us bond as a team, and personally, it helped me a lot.”

Lingard was nominated for Premier League player of the month for February and March and finally won the award in April.

“I rang Lou straight away. It didn’t sink in until I told my family and I heard how emotional they were. Then I was like, wow, this is big,” he said.