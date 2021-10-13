Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tyson Fury microsculpture goes on display on head of nail

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 6.45pm
Tyson Fury micro sculpture (Jacob King/PA)
Tyson Fury micro sculpture (Jacob King/PA)

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has been honoured with a microsculpture so small it is being displayed on the head of a nail.

The artwork, called Hard As Nails, has been created by Willard Wigan, a sculptor famous for his minuscule compositions, and is on display in Birmingham.

Tyson Fury micro sculpture
The artwork is displayed on the head of a nail (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Wigan, 64, said he has been inspired by Fury, who he described as “the modern-day Muhammad Ali” and “one of the greatest boxers ever”.

He told the PA news agency: “His belief system inspires everybody.

“Myself, when I’m doing my work, I’m getting greater and greater and greater, you know, that’s why I’m the greatest micro artist in the world.

“And I’ve paid a tribute to the greatest heavyweight, one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.”

Mr Wigan’s sculptures can be as small as 0.005mm and he places some of them within the eye of a needle.

Tyson Fury micro sculpture
Willard Wigan called the sculpture Hard As Nails (Paul Ward/PA)

The art is produced with an unusual set of tools – he sculpts with a piece of diamond attached to a fine hypodermic needle normally used in microsurgery.

He used the tool to make the Fury sculpture out of a nylon cable tie, before painting it, he said, with one of his eyelashes.

“That’s a difficult bit because once you start painting, if you put too much paint on, the head will start looking like Humpty Dumpty,” he said.

“Once I’d done it, I turned it around to have a look at it, and I thought ‘hmmm… I think I’ve got him there, you know, I think I’ve got him’.”

The artwork is on display at an exhibition of Mr Wigan’s work at the Birmingham Contemporary Art Gallery, called Willard’s World Of Wonder.

Tyson Fury micro sculpture
Willard Wigan’s sculptures are on display at the Birmingham Contemporary Art Gallery (Jacob King/PA)

And he hopes Fury himself might pop along for a look.

“I’d be the happiest man in the world if Tyson Fury came to see it, came to the exhibition,” he said.

“I think I’d grow wings and fly around the room.”

Fury, 33, retained his WBC heavyweight title in a bruising fight with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last weekend.

