Jon Taylor set to make first appearance since March as Doncaster host Wycombe

Doncaster’s Jon Taylor is set to make a long-awaited return in their League One clash with Wycombe.

The midfielder has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in March but he played 45 minutes of a behind-closed-doors friendly against Lincoln in midweek and should be in the squad this weekend.

Manager Richie Wellens will be missing from the touchline, though, after being given a two-match ban for his conduct during last month’s clash with Plymouth.

Cameron John (back) has suffered a setback in his recovery and will not be available while Dan Gardner is a doubt but Ethan Galbraith, Tiago Cukur and Pontus Dahlberg return following international duty and Joseph Olowu should be available after a concussion.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could stick with the same team that defeated Gillingham last week.

The Chairboys are on a three-match winning streak in the league and are up to second in the table.

Daryl Horgan and Sullay Kaikai are available again after international duty with the Republic of Ireland and Sierra Leone, respectively.

Midfielder Nick Freeman signed a new deal this week despite a long-term knee injury that could rule him out for the rest of the season.