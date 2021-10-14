Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jon Taylor set to make first appearance since March as Doncaster host Wycombe

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 12.48pm
Jon Taylor should be available for Doncaster after a long absence (Tim Goode/PA)
Doncaster’s Jon Taylor is set to make a long-awaited return in their League One clash with Wycombe.

The midfielder has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in March but he played 45 minutes of a behind-closed-doors friendly against Lincoln in midweek and should be in the squad this weekend.

Manager Richie Wellens will be missing from the touchline, though, after being given a two-match ban for his conduct during last month’s clash with Plymouth.

Cameron John (back) has suffered a setback in his recovery and will not be available while Dan Gardner is a doubt but Ethan Galbraith, Tiago Cukur and Pontus Dahlberg return following international duty and Joseph Olowu should be available after a concussion.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could stick with the same team that defeated Gillingham last week.

The Chairboys are on a three-match winning streak in the league and are up to second in the table.

Daryl Horgan and Sullay Kaikai are available again after international duty with the Republic of Ireland and Sierra Leone, respectively.

Midfielder Nick Freeman signed a new deal this week despite a long-term knee injury that could rule him out for the rest of the season.

