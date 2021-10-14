Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gavin Whyte adds to Oxford’s options for Plymouth match

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 1.00pm
Gavin Whyte is back in contention (Liam McBurney/PA)
Gavin Whyte is back in contention (Liam McBurney/PA)

Oxford will be at full strength for the visit of Sky Bet League One pacesetters Plymouth.

Gavin Whyte is back in contention, while Billy Bodin, Marcus McGuane, Herbie Kane and Jamie Hanson have also returned to training.

Kane was substituted just before the hour mark in the win at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month with a hamstring issue but he is available for selection.

Oxford sit seventh in the table, just one point outside the play-off spots.

Leaders Plymouth welcome back Luke Jephcott and Brendan Galloway from international duty.

Jephcott was away with Wales Under-21s, while Galloway made his debut for Zimbabwe against Ghana, with both players missing last weekend’s 2-1 win over Burton and the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Swindon.

Kieran Agard scored his first goal for Plymouth in the loss to the Robins, and is pushing to play some part again.

Danny Mayor could get more game time after returning from a thigh injury 12 minutes before the end against Burton and playing the opening half in midweek.

