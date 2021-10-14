George Baldock a doubt for Sheffield United against Stoke

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sheffield United will check on the fitness of George Baldock ahead of their home game against Stoke.

The full-back has still not fully recovered from the hamstring issue that forced him off early in the second half of the 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth prior to the international break.

If Baldock misses out, Jayden Bogle is likely to be handed his first league start of the season.

Luke Freeman, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Oliver Burke are also facing fitness issues and are doubts, while Sander Berge (hamstring) remains a definite absentee.

Sam Clucas and Romaine Sawyers both return to contention for Stoke.

Clucas missed the impressive home victory against West Brom through suspension, while Sawyers was ineligible for that game under the terms of his loan from the Baggies.

Both players have strong cases for being restored to the starting line up, giving City boss Michael O’Neill a tough decision to make following his side’s performance against Albion.

Steven Fletcher is now fully fit after his ankle problem but Tyrese Campbell (knee) remains out.