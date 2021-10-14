Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Baldock a doubt for Sheffield United against Stoke

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 2.48pm
George Baldock is an injury doubt for Sheffield United’s game against Stoke (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sheffield United will check on the fitness of George Baldock ahead of their home game against Stoke.

The full-back has still not fully recovered from the hamstring issue that forced him off early in the second half of the 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth prior to the international break.

If Baldock misses out, Jayden Bogle is likely to be handed his first league start of the season.

Luke Freeman, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Oliver Burke are also facing fitness issues and are doubts, while Sander Berge (hamstring) remains a definite absentee.

Sam Clucas and Romaine Sawyers both return to contention for Stoke.

Clucas missed the impressive home victory against West Brom through suspension, while Sawyers was ineligible for that game under the terms of his loan from the Baggies.

Both players have strong cases for being restored to the starting line up, giving City boss Michael O’Neill a tough decision to make following his side’s performance against Albion.

Steven Fletcher is now fully fit after his ankle problem but Tyrese Campbell (knee) remains out.

