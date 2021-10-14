Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marc McNulty sidelined until new year after undergoing hamstring surgery

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 3.06pm
Dundee United’s Marc McNulty will be out until just before the new year following surgery (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee United striker Marc McNulty will be sidelined until just before the new year after undergoing hamstring surgery, boss Tam Courts has revealed.

The 29-year-old Scotland international, in his second loan spell at the Terrors from Reading, was injured during the Premier Sport Cup defeat by Hibernian at Tannadice last month.

Before Saturday’s trip to Hibs in the cinch Premiership, Courts said: “After the game Marc McNulty had to undergo some minor surgery so it looks like he is going to be out for a period of time.

“But his rehabilitation will happen with Dundee United so our medical team are working on that rehab just now and hopefully we will have him back just before the new year.

“It was really disappointing because Marc was performing really well for us and I think it was only a matter of time before the goals were coming because he was performing at such a good level.

“So yes, it was disappointing but the feedback we have had from the surgeon and medical team is that it was a clean operation and he will be back fighting fit, hopefully around the new year.”

