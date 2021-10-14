Adam Jackson pushing for selection as Lincoln host Charlton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lincoln could be strengthened by the return of several key men for the visit of struggling Charlton.

Defender Joe Walsh played his first 45 minutes of the season against Sunderland before the international break and while he will be closely monitored, Michael Appleton was hoping to welcome back the likes of Adam Jackson, Liam Bridcutt and Conor McGrandles along with Teddy Bishop.

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths pulled out of the England Under-21 squad for the recent international break with a thumb injury. Norwich loanee Archie Mair, himself on the way back from injury, and youngster Sam Long are the options to step in if required.

Striker Tom Hopper (stress fracture) is not expected to play before Christmas.

Charlton will be close to full strength save for a doubt over one unnamed player.

Manager Nigel Adkins told London News Online: “I’ve got one player who has picked up a little bit of a knock, but we’re anticipating him being fit so I don’t want to divulge his name.”

Josh Davison has been starting ahead of Jayden Stockley in attack but Adkins is open to the option of starting both players together.

Jake Forster-Caskey (ACL) and Ryan Inniss (thigh) remain long-term absentees while Danish striker Ronnie Schwartz’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent.