Steve Cooper set to stick with winning Forest line-up

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 3.54pm
Steve Cooper has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Forest (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steve Cooper has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Forest (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper expects to have an unchanged squad for his side’s home game against Blackpool.

Cooper, who has taken seven points from his three matches in charge, could be tempted to stick with the team that started the 3-0 win at Birmingham prior to the international break.

Lewis Grabban marked his return to the starting line-up with the opening goal at St Andrew’s and the Reds’ top scorer should lead the line once more.

Similarly, Jack Colback impressed against Blues following his recall in midfield, enhancing his chances of keeping his place ahead of James Garner.

Blackpool have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of the trip to the City Ground.

First-choice goalkeeper Chris Maxwell (thigh) and leading scorer Shayne Lavery have both been ruled out for “a number of weeks” after suffering injuries during the recent win against Blackburn. Stuart Moore will deputise between the posts in Maxwell’s absence.

Daniel Gretarsson will not be involved after sustaining a concussion during Iceland’s midweek win against Liechtenstein.

However, former Derby defender Richard Keogh looks like he will be fit despite the groin problem that forced him off against Blackburn before the break.

