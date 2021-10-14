Alex Mowatt gives West Brom a boost before Birmingham

An error occurred. Please try again.

West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt has returned to training ahead of Saturday’s derby clash with Birmingham.

Mowatt’s return eases concerns over the injury that forced him off in the defeat to Stoke last time out – the Baggies’ only loss in the Championship this season.

Robert Snodgrass (ankle) is also back in contention, while both defender Matt Clarke and forward Kenneth Zohore came through 45 minutes with the under-23s last week as they return from injury.

Rayhaan Tulloch and youngster Jamie Soule have also trained after recent injuries but defender Dara O’Shea is a long-term absentee with a fractured ankle.

Birmingham midfielder Gary Gardner returns from a three-match ban to give manager Lee Bowyer an additional option.

Gardner was sent off in the 3-0 loss to Peterborough and missed the subsequent games against Preston, QPR and Nottingham Forest.

Bowyer threatened wholesale changes after the 3-0 defeat to Forest before the international break, with defender Dion Sanderson in contention to come into the side.

A four-game run without a goal leaves Bowyer searching for the right combination up front, with Scott Hogan substituted in each of the last three but none of Lukas Jutkiewicz, Troy Deeney or Chuks Aneke making a strong case.