Gavin Skelton to lead Carlisle for Tranmere’s visit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gavin Skelton will be in caretaker charge of Carlisle for their home game against Tranmere following the departure of Chris Beech.

Assistant manager Skelton will be assisted by youth coach Eric Kinder as Carlisle seek a permanent successor to Beech, who parted company with the Cumbrians following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Defender Rod McDonald could be available after concussion while Mark Howard, the former Bolton, Blackpool and Sheffield United goalkeeper, is expected to be in the squad after joining as a free agent until the turn of the year.

Carlisle, who have lost four of their last five games in Sky Bet League Two, were in need of goalkeeping cover after Magnus Norman suffered a broken bone in his shin and ligament damage against Forest Green.

Tranmere have won their last three games in all competitions and manager Micky Mellon is set to name an unchanged side.

Rovers beat Colchester 2-0 at home last week to move into the League Two play-off places.

Josh Hawkes scored a first Tranmere goal in that victory since his arrival on loan from Sunderland.

Lee O’Connor, on loan from Celtic, rejoins the squad after being on international duty.