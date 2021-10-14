Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gavin Skelton to lead Carlisle for Tranmere’s visit

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 4.01pm
Gavin Skelton will take charge of Carlisle at home to Tranmere (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Gavin Skelton will take charge of Carlisle at home to Tranmere (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Gavin Skelton will be in caretaker charge of Carlisle for their home game against Tranmere following the departure of Chris Beech.

Assistant manager Skelton will be assisted by youth coach Eric Kinder as Carlisle seek a permanent successor to Beech, who parted company with the Cumbrians following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Defender Rod McDonald could be available after concussion while Mark Howard, the former Bolton, Blackpool and Sheffield United goalkeeper, is expected to be in the squad after joining as a free agent until the turn of the year.

Carlisle, who have lost four of their last five games in Sky Bet League Two, were in need of goalkeeping cover after Magnus Norman suffered a broken bone in his shin and ligament damage against Forest Green.

Tranmere have won their last three games in all competitions and manager Micky Mellon is set to name an unchanged side.

Rovers beat Colchester 2-0 at home last week to move into the League Two play-off places.

Josh Hawkes scored a first Tranmere goal in that victory since his arrival on loan from Sunderland.

Lee O’Connor, on loan from Celtic, rejoins the squad after being on international duty.

