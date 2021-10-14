Conor McLaughlin could go straight into Fleetwood side to face Crewe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson must decide whether to throw Conor McLaughlin straight into the fray against Crewe this weekend.

The defender, who was most recently with Sunderland, re-signed for the club he left in 2017 this week after Darnell Johnson was ruled out for the season by an Achilles injury.

Johnson was the second Fleetwood player to suffer a season-ending setback following Brad Halliday’s knee injury.

Grayson was hoping the international break would allow several players to recover from niggles. Defender James Hill, meanwhile, captained England Under-20s in their victory over the Czech Republic and scored his first goal.

Chris Long could be back in the squad for Crewe.

The forward has been hampered by injury and illness and has made just two appearances for the Railwaymen but has impressed in training and is in contention.

Scott Kashket was forced off early in the draw with Cambridge two weeks ago but is expected to be fit, while Madger Gomes could make his league debut for Crewe.

Ben Knight and Callum Ainley remain sidelined but both are making good progress and could be back in contention next month.