Joe Mattock set for Rotherham return against Portsmouth

Rotherham defender Joe Mattock is in line to return from injury against Portsmouth.

Mattock has missed his side’s last two league games with an Achilles problem, but he is back in training and manager Paul Warne expects him to be fit enough to be involved this weekend.

Warne said Jamie Lindsay, who suffered a hamstring injury last month, will be out for “a few weeks”.

Rotherham have no new injury issues but will check on Chiedozie Ogbene, Shane Ferguson and Joshua Kayode – all of whom have been on international duty.

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley is waiting to find out the extent of injuries to Paul Downing and Ellis Harrison after they were hurt during Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Sutton.

Downing went off with a hamstring problem, while Harrison sustained an ankle injury.

Midfielder Miguel Azeez, who is on loan from Arsenal, could make just his second appearance for Pompey after recovering from a groin injury.

Ronan Curtis will be suspended for the trip to south Yorkshire after being booked for the fifth time this season, but Connor Ogilvie has trained all week and could return to the side.