Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Joe Mattock set for Rotherham return against Portsmouth

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 4.50pm
Rotherham defender Joe Mattock could return against Portsmouth on Saturday (Steve Parsons/PA)
Rotherham defender Joe Mattock could return against Portsmouth on Saturday (Steve Parsons/PA)

Rotherham defender Joe Mattock is in line to return from injury against Portsmouth.

Mattock has missed his side’s last two league games with an Achilles problem, but he is back in training and manager Paul Warne expects him to be fit enough to be involved this weekend.

Warne said Jamie Lindsay, who suffered a hamstring injury last month, will be out for “a few weeks”.

Rotherham have no new injury issues but will check on Chiedozie Ogbene, Shane Ferguson and Joshua Kayode – all of whom have been on international duty.

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley is waiting to find out the extent of injuries to Paul Downing and Ellis Harrison after they were hurt during Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Sutton.

Downing went off with a hamstring problem, while Harrison sustained an ankle injury.

Midfielder Miguel Azeez, who is on loan from Arsenal, could make just his second appearance for Pompey after recovering from a groin injury.

Ronan Curtis will be suspended for the trip to south Yorkshire after being booked for the fifth time this season, but Connor Ogilvie has trained all week and could return to the side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier