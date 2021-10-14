Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Aaron Martin may return for Port Vale against Barrow

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 5.00pm
Aaron Martin could return to the Port Vale squad after a back injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aaron Martin could return to the Port Vale squad after a back injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Port Vale defender Aaron Martin could come back into contention for the visit of Barrow.

The 32-year-old centre-half has not featured for almost a month because of a back injury but made a return for the reserves in a training ground friendly against Leicester in midweek.

David Amoo scored the only goal in that game against the Foxes but even though Vale’s four-match winning streak was ended last week against Sutton, his chances of making his first start of the season still appear slim.

Fellow forward Devante Rodney may also come back into contention as, despite serving his three-match suspension, he was left out of last Saturday’s squad, while defender Leon Legge is still recovering from a knee injury.

In-form Barrow midfielder Ollie Banks is available again after serving a one-game ban.

Banks had scored five in seven appearances before a fifth yellow card of the season resulted in a suspension and makes a welcome return after last week’s draw with Leyton Orient.

Defender Connor Brown (groin), midfielder Jamie Devitt (thigh) and forwards Luke James (foot) and Dimitri Sea (hamstring) have all returned to training this week as they make their way back from injuries.

However, midfielders Tom Beadling (knee) and Mike Jones (Achilles) and defenders Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) and Matt Platt (back) all remain absent.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]