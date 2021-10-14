Injury problems persist for Gillingham ahead of Sunderland clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gillingham continue to have injury problems ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Sunderland.

Having hoped to have Ryan Jackson and Mustapha Carayol available for last weekend’s game against Wycombe, boss Steve Evans is waiting to find out whether either will be fit this time.

Left-back David Tutonda will definitely be out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the 2-0 defeat at Adams Park.

Stuart O’Keefe did return as a substitute following his recovery from a shoulder problem, but Dan Phillips (ankle) remains some way off.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans and Nathan Broadhead will both miss the clash but are making good progress in their recoveries.

Midfielder Luke O’Nien (rib) is available, but Leon Dajaku is a doubt after suffering a minor thigh strain on international duty with the Germany Under-20 side.

Aiden McGeady and Lynden Gooch both missed the last league match against Portsmouth and could miss out again, with McGeady having more of a chance.

Niall Huggins has been ruled out for three months with a stress fracture in his back.