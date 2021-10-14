Cheltenham without Liam Sercombe for visit of Accrington

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cheltenham midfielder Liam Sercombe has been ruled out of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Accrington.

The 31-year-old sustained a groin injury during training, forcing manager Michael Duff into at least one change from the team which began the 2-0 loss to Rotherham on October 2.

Captain Will Boyle, who has missed the Robins’ last three league games, will undergo assessment on a calf problem and could return.

Defender Charlie Raglan has a knee issue and remains sidelined.

Accrington will have defender Ross Sykes back from suspension.

Sykes sat out the 2-1 success over Ipswich a fortnight ago after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Stanley boss John Coleman remains without a host of senior players.

Defender Harvey Rodgers, midfielder Joe Pritchard and forwards Joel Mumbongo and Joe Hardy are each working their way back to fitness following injuries.